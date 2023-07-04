Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Stock Holdings Boosted by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vontier by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 31,497 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VNT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,042. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $32.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a return on equity of 87.50% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 6.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNT. Argus increased their price objective on Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vontier from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

