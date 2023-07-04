Vulcan Forged PYR Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $3.21 or 0.00010414 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $90.07 million and $4.00 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00020085 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00014226 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,796.69 or 1.00062628 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.26260477 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $3,658,017.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.