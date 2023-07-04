VVS Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $97.41 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. One VVS Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded up 0% against the dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $97.41 million and approximately $319,787.89 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance was first traded on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 73,247,086,742,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,046,262,445,508 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

