Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.9 %

WBA stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.