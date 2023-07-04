Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,882,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $426.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.69. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $158.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,200,139 shares of company stock worth $1,419,830,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

