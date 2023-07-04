Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,800 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the May 31st total of 685,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 667,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Waterdrop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Waterdrop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,375,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet cut Waterdrop from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Waterdrop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WDH traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 772,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,308. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Waterdrop has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $88.26 million for the quarter. Waterdrop had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

