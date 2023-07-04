Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.45

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of WSO.B stock opened at $364.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.73. Watsco has a 1-year low of $232.59 and a 1-year high of $378.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.