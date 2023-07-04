Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Plans $2.45 Quarterly Dividend

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.45 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Watsco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Watsco has a payout ratio of 66.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Watsco to earn $14.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.4%.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO opened at $377.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $346.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.94. Watsco has a 52-week low of $228.61 and a 52-week high of $383.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Watsco will post 14.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Watsco from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Watsco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 31.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 88.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,344,000 after acquiring an additional 55,033 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 26.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Watsco by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

