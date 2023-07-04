WealthOne LLC Sells 187 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

WealthOne LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,497,000 after purchasing an additional 239,865 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,728 shares during the last quarter.

VOO opened at $407.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $408.76. The company has a market capitalization of $309.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

