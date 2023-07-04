Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

