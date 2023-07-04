Wesbanco Bank Inc. Boosts Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.99. 1,851,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,820. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.43 and a 200 day moving average of $108.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.