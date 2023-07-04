Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 6,063 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.57.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 1.2 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

MAA traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.74. The stock had a trading volume of 201,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,585. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.68 and a 52 week high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 98.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

