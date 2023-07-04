Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,040,668 shares of company stock worth $449,053,086 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $7.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.42. 2,113,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,568,236. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $469.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $435.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.02. The firm has a market cap of $438.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.38.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

