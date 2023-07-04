Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $6.65 Million Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 68,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.72. 1,180,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,928,434. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $113.67. The company has a market capitalization of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.98 and its 200 day moving average is $97.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

