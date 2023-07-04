Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $10,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 602,706.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $331,994,000 after buying an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after buying an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after acquiring an additional 931,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.18.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE PPG traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $149.07. 780,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.40 and a 52-week high of $149.66.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.