Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,645 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.7% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $39,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadcom by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 68,889.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 947,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 945,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Broadcom from $785.00 to $910.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $9.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $876.44. The stock had a trading volume of 903,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,072. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $746.82 and its 200-day moving average is $651.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

