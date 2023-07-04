Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 10,148 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 70,810 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $1,056,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,907 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26,517 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 906.5% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,286,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,906,877. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

