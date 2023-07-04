Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,363 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 674 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 20,035 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.13. 1,057,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,777. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The stock has a market cap of $125.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.46.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

