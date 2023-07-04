Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 2,906 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,043 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in CVS Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.77. 3,489,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,861,168. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.86. The firm has a market cap of $89.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

