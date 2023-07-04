Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in American Electric Power by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.3 %

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.32. 1,533,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,305. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.64. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

