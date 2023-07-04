Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,870 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MCHP traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $90.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,488,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838,821. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average is $78.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

