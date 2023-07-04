West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 200 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 90,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE NKE traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.11. 5,734,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,612,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.28. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

