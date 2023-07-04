West Oak Capital LLC Acquires 305 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 918,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $104.57.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTRS. UBS Group cut their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.05.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

