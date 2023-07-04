West Oak Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

West Oak Capital LLC decreased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 6,410,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,189,658. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its 200 day moving average is $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.