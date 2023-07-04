West Oak Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for approximately 1.4% of West Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.76. 2,007,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,747,820. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

