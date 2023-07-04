West Oak Capital LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after buying an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,568,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,426,000 after buying an additional 41,253 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after buying an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,127,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,409,000 after buying an additional 2,498,355 shares in the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS traded down $2.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.77. 1,110,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.16. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.