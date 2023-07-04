West Oak Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after buying an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,200,398,000 after buying an additional 135,437 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after buying an additional 1,764,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,123,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,024,306,000 after buying an additional 161,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,601,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,347,260 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $629.77.

Shares of TMO stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $519.11. 616,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,857. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $611.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $527.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $200.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

