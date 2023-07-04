West Oak Capital LLC Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.40. 9,249,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,460,986. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.89. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $162.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

