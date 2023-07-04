West Oak Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,853 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE BA traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $210.92. 2,143,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,878,767. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The company has a market cap of $126.89 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

