West Oak Capital LLC Makes New $146,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 870 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after buying an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 460.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,885,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1,424.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,205,000 after buying an additional 817,781 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.90. 921,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.14. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.31 and a 1 year high of $178.36. The company has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.35.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total value of $3,230,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $523,970.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.52, for a total transaction of $3,230,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,970.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total value of $2,235,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,754,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,477,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,150 shares of company stock worth $30,664,501. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

