West Oak Capital LLC Purchases 60 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.0% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Stock Performance

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 786,986 shares of company stock worth $165,023,912 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.65. 2,399,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,579,830. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.95.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

