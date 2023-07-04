West Oak Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Trading Up 0.5 %

General Mills stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,167,660. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.16 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,215,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,897. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.24.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.