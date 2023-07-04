Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. Has $9.40 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,189 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortune 45 LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $73.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,773,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,641. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

