White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $70,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

WTM stock opened at $1,387.00 on Tuesday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,172.00 and a 52-week high of $1,560.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,400.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,417.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $8.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 65.68%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mountains Insurance Grou White bought 5,916,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $59,168,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,568,140. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: HG Global/BAM, Ark, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

