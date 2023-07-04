WhiteBIT Token Price Tops $5.35 on Major Exchanges (WBT)

WhiteBIT Token (WBT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. Over the last week, WhiteBIT Token has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. WhiteBIT Token has a total market capitalization of $330.76 million and $4.40 million worth of WhiteBIT Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WhiteBIT Token token can now be bought for about $5.35 or 0.00017236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get WhiteBIT Token alerts:

WhiteBIT Token Profile

WhiteBIT Token’s genesis date was August 14th, 2022. WhiteBIT Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,798,409 tokens. WhiteBIT Token’s official Twitter account is @whitebit. WhiteBIT Token’s official website is whitebit.com. The official message board for WhiteBIT Token is blog.whitebit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “WhiteBIT Token (WBT) is a digital asset of WhiteBIT, a European cryptocurrency exchange of Ukrainian origin boasting 3 million users globally. The token, part of a 400 million total supply, half of which are treasury tokens, serves to integrate the WhiteBIT exchange ecosystem with other related projects.

WBT offers benefits to holders who either simply own the tokens or block them in Holding. Owners keeping WBT in their Main balance can achieve up to 90% off taker fees and up to 100% off maker trading fees. Blocking WBT in Holding yields perks like increased referral shares, a unique maker fee structure bypassing standard fees, free withdrawals of ERC-20 tokens and ETH, and free Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks.

WBT finds use in trading contests, airdrops, and other activities as a rewards instrument. The token aims to facilitate efficient platform usage and bestowing privileges like lowered trading fees, higher referral rates, free AML checks, and free ERC-20/ETH withdrawals.”

WhiteBIT Token Token Trading

