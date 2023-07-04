Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target Cut to C$13.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Whitecap Resources has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.89.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources Stock Up 0.9 %

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.90. Whitecap Resources has a 12 month low of C$7.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$952.60 million during the quarter. Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 33.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 1.2910864 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Vineeta Maguire acquired 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.36 per share, with a total value of C$99,992.88. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.