WhiteCoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $234,491.42 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 13.4% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $15.67 million and approximately $234,491.42 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.90 or 0.00343272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00012679 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017715 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

