Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 8,467 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.28% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $20,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,495,977. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.17. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $95.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

