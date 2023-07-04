Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 9,989 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,722 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,671,782. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.00 EPS. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

