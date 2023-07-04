Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.94.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.18, for a total value of $40,426.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,445.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.30, for a total value of $31,277.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,505.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $562.87. 473,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,251. The company has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 287.18, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $511.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $576.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

