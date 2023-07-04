Whittier Trust Co. Has $13.05 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $13,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,776 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after purchasing an additional 521,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after purchasing an additional 443,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.15. 178,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,825. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.09. The stock has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

