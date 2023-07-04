Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 4,087 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,466 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,378,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,682,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.47. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $174.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

