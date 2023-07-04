Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 4,322 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. National Pension Service increased its stake in Blackstone by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after purchasing an additional 60,224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BX. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.76. 1,975,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and sold 3,345,100 shares worth $36,042,983. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

