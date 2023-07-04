Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $100.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,317. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

