Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,863 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,200,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,419,830,991 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.20. 2,882,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,848,922. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.06 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

