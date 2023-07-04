Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 3,040 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.51. 3,931,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,234. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

