Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $247.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,529. The company has a market capitalization of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.42.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.