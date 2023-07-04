Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 29.9% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 114,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,670,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 14.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.9% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $200.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 740,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,924. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $202.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.54.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

