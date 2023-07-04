Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $250,000. Crane Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,807 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $199.64. 272,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $189.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.88. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The stock has a market cap of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

