Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $14.48 Million Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,364,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,158,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,384,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $391,011,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,188,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,506. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $221.22 and a one year high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.84.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total transaction of $840,671.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.